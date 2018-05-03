21 acres of farm land for sale near Kilcock for €600k

A farm holding comprising 21.7 acres at Ballycahan Kilcock has come on the market with a guide price of €600,000.

Coonan Property are offering this land for sale by public auction on Wednesday May 30 at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth at 3pm.

The auctioneer says the land is contained in one large field, is of the good quality free draining variety and ideal for any agricultural enterprise. Coonan’s also point out it has excellent road frontage and potential for an attractive site subject to planning permission.

It is 2km from Kilcock, 8km from Clane and Maynooth, and 30km from Dublin city 30.

“The property is a superb farm of land laid out in one attractive division. The lands are all in pasture and are surrounded by hedgerow and mature trees. The lands are laid out in one block and have been well maintained over the recent years,” said Coonans.

The farm is located just outside off the Clane/Kilcock road (R407). They are located 2 km off the M4 motorway with direct access to Dublin city centre and surrounds. The area consists of prime free draining lands which are suitable for any agricultural or equestrian purpose.

For further details contact Philip Byrne Coonan Property at 016286128 or philipb@coonan.com

SEE ALSO: Young Clane soprano, Ruby Boland sweeps the boards at the Sligo Feis Ceoil