My Kildare Life interview with boxer Dervla Duffy

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

I moved to the Curragh ten years ago, because I worked in the racehorse industry. I grew up loving the freedom of riding horses, and always wanted to work with them full time and so that’s why I relocated. I rode a few winners on the racetrack as a jockey for different trainers.

I worked for John Hayden, a Kildare trainer based near Kilcullen, and have many fun memories there, plus it’s great to have rode a few winners on my CV. I also trained with Sarsfields Ladies GAA. I then got selected to play for Kildare Ladies Senior team and enjoyed representing Kildare at county level for a number of years until my love of boxing took over, and I started training full time in Ryston Boxing Club in Newbridge. I’ve come a long way, and been in different clubs and countries boxing but I can definitely say my best memories were made in Ryston.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

I love Kildare for many reasons, the beautiful countryside, especially the Curragh. The Whitewater shopping centre in Newbridge always has a buzzing atmosphere and huge variety so it is always the number one spot to go if I’m on the search for something.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE KILDARE RESTAURANT?

A great Thai restaurant beside the Whitewater called Weeping Thaiger, it was my favourite, there’s also one in Naas.

WHAT DO YOU THINK GIVES KILDARE ITS UNIQUENESS?

I think a lot of Kildare people have a uniqueness about them and a personality to go with it, they’re not just great sportspeople but great people in general, always helpful and positive.

HOW IS BOXING GOING?

Boxing has opened a lot of doors for me, and I can definitely say the hard work does pay off. I’m currently training in LA, California and considering a job offer, but I fly back home in two weeks time.

I will be back to Kildare getting straight into training for the Senior National Championships that are taking place in September in the National Stadium in Dublin. As my weight category has just been chosen as the new category for the Olympics, there’s a lot at stake and everyone wants that spot so it will be full steam ahead until then!