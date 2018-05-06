Plans for Prosperous town centre

A recent planning application suggests there may be some big changes for the centre of Prosperous.

The application by the Logan’s is to develop a site close to the south of Christy’s public house in the village.

The plan involves the demolition of a derelict residence and the building of a number of retail and housing in its place.

One is a two storey retail unit close the the pub.

The second is for nineteen residences.

These include eleven three bedroom two-storey terrace houses, each to include gardens, six two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartment.

The plan, if applied for and granted, would include a new walkway from the Main Street to a new public park proposed by Kildare County Council.

SEE ALSO: Prosperous gets set for Heritage Festival