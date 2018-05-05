More info requested on Drehid's massive expansion plans

An Bord Pleanala has sought extra information from Bord na Mona following its application for an extension and harzardous waste use at Drehid.

Following some Dail questions earlier this year, Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, has said she believes the application should be turned down, including on the basis that the body responsible for monitoring the proposed site, “failed spectacularly” to monitor the unauthorised development at Kerdiffstown waste site near Naas, despite ongoing complaints.

She said some of waste from there was transferred to Drehid.

Deputy Murphy said hazardous waste will be going through towns and villages and has questioned if the risks have been assessed.

An Bord Pleanála has asked the company to supply, by May 22, further information on long term impacts on the raised bog and on the stability of the waste, including run off to the Cushaling river, which is part of the River Barrow catchment area and special area of conservation (SAC).

It is also looking for more information on the issue of odour complaints from the current site and the location of transport haul routes, particulary those crossing sites such as the Balynafagh SAC.

SEE ALSO: Two new gardai and one sergeant for Kildare