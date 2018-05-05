Kildare Toasties get ready to tell tall tales

It’s that time of year once again at Kildare Toastmasters.

Four brave souls are venturing forth in contest with Tall Tales of madness, mayhem, fantasy and unbelievable adventures.

The date is May 8 at The Silken Thomas Pub at 7.45pm.

Guests are always welcome.

For enquiries please call David on 086 2643012.

