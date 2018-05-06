Talk on Dyspraxia in Primary School to be held in Kildare Town Library

A talk on Developmental Coordination Disorder (Dyspraxia) in primary school will be held in the library in Kildare town on Thursday 17 May at 7pm. All welcome.

Five percent of children in primary school have Developmental Coordination Disorder (Dyspraxia).

They can face many challenges such as problems with handwriting, challenges joining in the games and sports, and difficulties organising themselves.

These problems can impact their self-esteem unless strategies are put in place. Dr Dorothy Armstrong has a great deal of experience in this area and will help participants understand this condition and discuss methods for helping these children.

She will also give recommendations as to when a student needs to move from handwriting to typing.

This talk is aimed at parents, teachers and those who work with children in primary school with this condition.

All are welcome to attend the talk.

