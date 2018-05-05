Derby Festival organisers appeal for ideas for 40th anniversary

The Kildare Derby Festival is celebrating 40 years this year and is looking for ideas to mark the important milestone for the event, which runs from June 22.

The Kildare Derby Festival Annual Parade will take place on Sunday June 24.

“We want to make our 40th festival one to remember,”said organisers.

“This is the 40th year that the Kildare Town Derby Festival will have been running. We are asking for any old photos or videos of past festivals that you may have.

“If you could email these to us, they will be included in the upcoming exhibition that is planned and in the 40th anniversary issue of the Kildare Derby Festival Programme.”

The launch of the Derby Queen took place in Studio One on Friday, Arpil 20.

Each year one queen is chosen to represent the festival and she then goes on to try represent Kildare in the Rose of Tralee.

There are also lots of prizes for the winner including cash and jewellery. The winner will also walk in the parade.

“If you wish to be involved in any way for this year's 40th festival or have an idea of something that you wish to run during the festival week, please contact us, we look forward to hearing from everyone.

“If you are interested in taking part this year please contact us on 04552100 or email for an entry form.

“Entry is free.”

The festival is also looking for sponsors.

