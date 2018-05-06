Have your say on Sallins playground

The will-it-or won’t-it-be-built Sallins playground saga has taken another twist.

Differences between the parish authority, which provided the site, and Kildare County Council have been resolved and plans for the facility are on display again.

The public consultation process has resumed and the plans are on display at Cafe Grange, Sallins, as well as Aras Chill Dara, until May 25.

Members of the public can make submissions as part of the public consultation and these should be forwarded to Aras Chill Dara, marked 'Sallins Playground', by June 8 or emailed to swallace@kildarecoco.ie.

Labour Party election candidate Emmet Stagg said a septic tank had been discovered at the previously chosen site. Since then KCC “has reached agreement with the parish council on a new location for the playground at the same site on parish lands, between the rear of the existing parochial house and St Laurence’s national school”.

The playground will cater for children aged one to 12 and will include swings, slides, seesaws, rockers, multiplay units, play panels, sand and water play and landscaping.

“Although the unexpected delay in the delivery of the playground is regrettable, agreement was reached on an alternative site and we can look forward to a new €180,000 children’s playground in the autumn,” he added.

There was some dismay in the area when it emerged that the project would be delayed and Dep. James Lawless called for every effort to be made to resolve the issue because “Sallins grew far too fast without the facilities that were needed and this playground is badly needed for the children of the village.”

