Cycleway near Naas school won’t start until next year

Kildare County Council says it cannot proceed with a planned cycleway from the primary school at Craddockstown to the Ballycane roundabout in Naas.

According to independent councillor Sorcha O’Neill, some €400,000 has been provided to the council to the do the work and she is concerned that the money might have to be returned if it is not used.

According to the council, it is not in a position to “advance this project” just now.

This is because resources are currently prioritised towards other projects.

KCC also said it is “acutely aware of the timelines associated with the funding”.

It is now hoped that some work will start on the project before the deadline of February 2019.

Plans to upgrade cycleways and footpaths at that location — near where Naas Community College (pending the construction of the new school at Millennium Park) is located — have been on the table for some time.

Naas Mayor Robert Power was critical of the delay in starting the work, pointing out that development levies have been earmarked for the work.

A special contribution of €330,000 was paid by the Department of Education to upgrade the Ballycane Road/Craddockstown Road junction as well as improved routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

KCC has completed a survey and a preliminary design, including a revised junction and traffic signal layout. It is understood that the next stage will be the appointment of a consulting engineer to complete a detailed design with the aim of avoiding the need to buy land.

