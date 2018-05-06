Traffic calming measures are needed in Sallins

Measures need to be taken to slow traffic approaching Sallins.

The Sallins Community Council set up a road safety working group after a public meeting attended by over 100 residents. The group wants Kildare County Council to act. It has been researching the problem and identified some priority actions required to make Sallins a safer place to live, and in particular a safer place to walk or travel by bus to school.

“One of the priorities” said Fergus Carpenter, Chairperson of SCC, “is the provision of traffic calming measures at the entrances to Sallins from rural roads.” He pointed out there are no measures to slow down motorists approaching from Clane and the Sherlockstown Road.

“There is no pedestrian crossing, no speed ramps, no island or any other type of calming measures, no signage to alert traffic that there are children crossing — nothing that would make it safe for children to go to school. Cars fly in from the Clane side with a small, barely noticeable speed sign on either side,” stated Mr Carpenter.

