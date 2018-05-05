No timeline yet for Poplar Square project in Naas

It is not yet clear when the controversial pedestrianisation of Poplar Square will proceed in Naas.

Naas councillors voted in favour of the plan, but it was a close run thing with the representatives split down the middle before the then Naas Mayor Fintan Brett gave his casting vote in favour of the plan some 16 months ago.

The National Transport Authority’s plan to pedestrianise part of Poplar Square, create cycle lanes along Dublin Road and provide new pedestrian crossings had already been approved.

Cllr Darren Scully told a Naas Municipal district meeting two weeks ago that councillors were informed previously that if the money wasn’t taken up and used within a specific timeframe, then it would be lost to Naas.

He sought further information about progress on the €3 million plan.

“We need timelines because some people think this will happen this year or early next year,” he said.

He also said there is a fear that if the money is not forthcoming from the National Transport Authority, then the bill might have to be paid for by Kildare County Council.

However, while Kildare County Council says that while some talks are taking place with the NTA, a timeline is not immediately available.

Ground investigation works have taken place between The Gallops estate and the Meadows & Byrne store at Dublin Road, and the information provided by this will be used to help prepare a tender.

KCC also said that the NTA “was originally not willing to fund the Poplar Square phase of this project.” However, following a meeting, the NTA is “reexamining the project”.

The NTA has handed over €400,000 towards the project but it is looking at changes which would provide additional cycle lanes and a priority bus corridor into Naas.

