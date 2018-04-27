TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary closures overnight on M7 due to Newbridge/Naas upgrade
From 10pm to 6am
From 10pm tonight, Friday April 27 to 6am tomorrow morning, Saturday 28th, there will be temporary lane closures in place on the westbound M7 carriageway between Junctions 9 - 10.
Kildare County Council said a minimum of one lane will be available in this direction at all times.
"These temporary lane closures are necessary to facilitate essential works in association with the M7 Upgrade project," it said.