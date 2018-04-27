Derrinturn store wins top national award

Bergin's XL of Derrinturn were among a group of retailers from around the country who were awarded a Gold Retailing Standard Award for achieving outstanding excellence in retail at the recent prestigious XL Retailing Standard Awards at the Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone.

The XL Retailing Standard Awards are only given to stores that pass a tough year-long inspection, including visits from mystery shoppers.

John Moane, Managing Director of BWG Foods Wholesale Division, honoured those who achieved an XL Retailing Standard Award for their determination and ongoing commitment.

“XL retailers have an unwavering passion for improving their businesses as they continue driving on store standards across the group and the wider retailing community. The XL retail group continues to grow each year and it’s easily explained by way of our retailers’ deep knowledge of and loyalty to their local communities," he said.

“I’d like to congratulate our outstanding County Kildare winners and wish them continued success in the future,” added Moane.

