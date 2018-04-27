Newbridge Patricians' Maths geniuses strike again

The Patrician Secondary School in Newbridge has added to it's impressive Mathematics Competitions success this year by winning the Kildare region Irish Maths Teachers Association Pi Quiz in Confey College on last Friday night.

Having already secured success in the Senior Midlands Team Math and the Senior Applied Maths competitions, it was now the turn of the Junior Cycle students to come to the fore.

The seniors went on to finish runners-up to CBC Cork in the All-Ireland in February. There is no such final for the juniors, but they look forward to competing at that level in the coming years. These excellent performances are down to the hard work of the students and a very strong team of dedicated Maths teachers in the school.