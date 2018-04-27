KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Scattered showers expected today

There will be a cloudy start to the day, according to Met Eireann, with rain across the south and east of Leinster.

The national forecaster says brighter conditions and scattered showers will develop during the afternoon.

It will be another cool day, with highest afternoon temperatures of around 9 to 11 degrees.

It says showers will become isolated on Friday night and it will turn cold under clear spells. Lowest temperatures of zero to 2 degrees Celsius with a sharp ground frost expected overnight.