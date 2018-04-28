Kildare Toastmasters talk up a storm

Kildare Toastmasters are hitting the headlines once again.

Maureen McCowen was triumphant on Wednesday, April 11 at Toastmasters Area 28 Final with a performance par excellence with a speech entitled “The Choice is Yours”.

Dual member Eileen Loughman of Naas Toastmasters and Kildare Toastmasters progresses as runner up in the Evaluations Contest.

Both of these members qualified for the next stage of the contest at the Division D International Speech contest.

Triple club member David Clinton progressed having defeated all comers at the Area 26 final in The Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Dublin on April 12 with a speech entitled “Frozen Man”.

He competed in the Division M final — dubbed the division of death — on 21 April in Dublin.