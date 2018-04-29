Call for public water drinking taps around Naas

Public drinking taps should be provided at various places around Naas.

Naas councillor Deborah Callaghan wants Kildare County Council to bring back and refurbish public drinking taps. She said efforts need to be made to promote the use of reusable water bottles because the growth in the dumping of single use plastic. Cllr. Callaghan said that only 20% of public drinking taps in the country are in working order.

She suggested that a tap be provided at Poplar Square in Naas as well as in public buildings like Naas Town Hall, Naas Library and playgrounds.

Kildare County Council official Joe Boland said the provision of public taps is now a matter for Irish Water.

