Councillor wants canal road reopened only to cars

Only cars should be allowed on the canal bank route between Digby Bridge and Osberstown.

That’s the view of Naas councillor Seamie Moore after a the bridge wall close to the Leinster Aqueduct, near Naas, was damaged again earlier this month only days after it reopened, following an initial accident.

Cllr Fintan Brett told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the truck caused the damage initially and more recently a tractor hauling a trailer was involved in the collision.

“Nothing more should be allowed on this road other than a car,” said Cllr Seamie Moore.

He said the road is also used by people seeking a shortcut between Sallins and Newbridge via Halverstown and he predicted this would continue even after the Sallins bypass opens.

Cllr Carmel Kelly said some householders in the area have CCTV images which they will share to help identify the owner of the vehicle.

The main responsibility for repairs lies with Waterways Ireland said district engineer David Reel adding Kildare County Council’s responsibility is for the maintaining the black top surface.

He added WI staff had inspected the site recently.

Last January a section of wall on a bridge adjacent to the Leinster Aqueduct fell away into a ravine making the road unsafe.

The road had to be closed for several months for repair until it reopened about two weeks ago.

However, more recently the repaired wall was struck again.

Kildare County Council informed Waterways Ireland, which is responsible for the structure, and the road was closed for the second time.

Any new repair work will also have to take account of the heritage of the structure.

As well as repairing the wall of the bridge, a 3.5 tonne limit was placed on the road.

Additionally warning signs were placed on the approach to the narrow section of road that goes over the Aqueduct.

