Concern over water level in Oldtown Gardens in Naas

Part of the historic Oldtown Gardens off Sallins Road in Naas, could dry up because of a lack of water.

That’s the claim made by Cllr Seamie Moore at a Naas Municipal District meeting.

A portion of the gardens are to be opened as a public amenity for the community and Kildare County Council is in the process of drawing up a plan which will make the area accessible.

KCC say the plan is necessary because of the scale of the work that is likely needed to make the area accessible to the public.

Some 15 acres of the lands off Sallins Road, which include water features and walkways are effectively in public ownership but a section of the lands, known as Oldtown Gardens, is currently privately owned.

Cllr Moore said he fears that the Alder Grove section, which is bordered by Mill Lane and Sallins Road, could dry up.

However, Kildare Council official Simon Wallace said the plan for the gardens will look at all elements and will address all the garden issues comprehensively.

The plan will be an all encompassing and holistic strategy.

Mr. Wallace said that no area of the amenity will be prioritised or compromised ahead of another of another.

The lands, formerly owned by the De Burgh family, have already been transferred to Kildare County Council.

This happened in back in 2011 when Naas Town Council was the local authority, prior to its abolition.

