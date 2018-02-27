Here's what you should do to protect your home from the Beast from the East snow storm

As the coldest snap of weather in over 30 years approaches Ireland, home insurance experts at www.insuremyhouse.ie are advising homeowners and to take action where they can to protect their homes.

Top Tips for Protecting Homes from Sub-zero Temperatures

- Make sure that water pipes and water tanks in the attic are insulated with good quality lagging.

- Turn on taps regularly to make sure there’s a period flow of water through them

- If you’re going out for an extended period of time put your heating on a timer if possible – or perhaps ask a friend our neighbour to turn the heating on for an hour.

- Know where the stopcock that turns off the water is located and make sure it works.

- If a pipe bursts turn off the water at the stopcock, switch off central heating and any other water heating installations and open all taps to drain the system,

- Check the Exterior Walls of Your Home for Holes: Even small holes where cable wires or phone lines enter your home can be an entry point for freezing air. Purchase a tube of foam insulation and close them up. Then, use weather stripping to remedy any cracks around your doors.

- Keep Your Gutters Clean: Full gutters increase your chance of having ice form on your roof, and that's not something you want to mess with! Set aside some time to clean your gutters out before the freezing temperatures get here.

- If you have outdoor plumbing fixtures you should also tend to these to ensure they don’t freeze – drain outdoor taps & shut off water to these if possible, disconnect garden hoses. If you can it might be worthwhile insulating the outside tap pipes with towels.

The online brokers also report an increase in the number of homeowners looking for cover since late last week.

Jonathan Hehir, leading insurance expert & MD of www.insuremyhouse.ie, said,"We are experiencing a similar influx in calls than those we received in advance of Storm Ophelia which is corroborating something we already knew– that there are very likely thousands of homeowners throughout the country who let their home insurance cover lapse at renewal date."

"While some people might go a long period of time without cover, anecdotal evidence suggests most “lapsers” go without coverage for an average of 3 – 4 weeks. This might not seem like a long time, but the crux of the matter is that if their property were to be damaged or burgled during this period, they would simply not be covered, and would have to foot the entirety of the repair or replacement bill themselves."

"Irish homeowners are no strangers to adverse weather and its impact on their properties. Each year people are displaced from their homes due to flooding or storm damage, while others must contend with the clean-up and repair following heavy rain and or high winds."

"A big freeze like the one that is due to hit the country could have similarly devastating implications for some homes, and while we would hope that people have the necessary cover in place to fund any repairs they need to make, we are advising people that there are things they can do hopefully save themselves the inconvenience and headache of having to contend with damage to their home.”