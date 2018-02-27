Kildare County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team to meet again tomorrow morning

Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has said it will continue to review the weather situation and will re-convene tomorrow morning (Wednesday, 28 February).

In a statement issued at 5pm, the council said the team met this morning to discuss and analyse the snow and ice warnings issued by Met Eireann.

The council activated its Severe Weather Plan yesterday in conjunction with An Garda Síochána, the H.S.E. and the Defence Forces.

The Defence Forces have confirmed they will make their equipment and personnel available if required.

Kildare County Council’s response teams including roads, water, fire, civil defence are on standby to deal with the impact of any severe weather.

Motorists are urged to continue to exercise caution on all roads when driving and to avoid any unnecessary journeys. Please review the Winter Ready Booklet on our website for useful tips that will assist households in preparing for severe weather and coping with it when it happens.

The public are also encouraged to check on vulnerable neighbours.

Further updates will be published on our website, Facebook and Twitter.

Kildare County Council Contact information

During office hours - 045 980200

Out of hours - 1890 500 333

Homeless out of hours – 1800 804 307

The Peter McVerry Trust, on behalf of Kildare County Council will be putting the Cold Weather Initiative for the county into operation to provide shelter for people sleeping rough during the severe weather conditions and the Freephone Number for this service is 1800 804 307.

