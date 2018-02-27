UPDATE: Status Red warning is still expected later this week for Kildare

A Met Éireann weather forecaster has warned that the wintry weather system tracking towards Ireland is deteriorating, the Irish Independent have reported.

She said that there will be blizzard-like conditions on Thursday night and that a Status Red Warning is still likely to be called in the coming days.

SEE ALSO: ESB postpone planned outages in Kildare due to weather warning

A Status Orange is currently in place for much of the east of the country where 6m of snow is expected to fall. Kildare is currently covered by a Status Yellow warning and predictions for 3cm on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: 'Beast from the East' barrels towards Ireland after battering Britain

However, Thursday night will bring the worst of the conditions with snowfalls of 30cm or more possible across the country, most notably in the east.