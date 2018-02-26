Army on standby as Kildare braces itself for 'Beast from the East'

The Defence Forces have confirmed to Kildare County Council that they will be ready to lend a hand as Kildare braces itself for plummeting temperatures and heavy snowfalls towards the end of this week.

In a statement released a short time ago, the council said; "Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team met this morning to discuss and analyse the snow and ice warnings issued by Met Eireann. As a result Kildare County Council has activated the Severe Weather Plan in conjunction with An Garda Síochána, the H.S.E. and the Defence Forces. The Defence Forces have confirmed to Kildare County Council that they will make their equipment and personnel available if required," said a spokesperson.

She said response teams including roads, water, fire, civil defence are on standby to deal with the impact of any severe weather.

The Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to review operations and will re-convene tomorrow morning (Tuesday, 27 February).

Motorists are urged to continue to exercise caution on all roads when driving.

Further updates will be published on the council website, Facebook and Twitter.

Kildare County Council Contact information

During office hours - 045 980200

Out of hours - 1890 500 333

Homeless out of hours – 1800 804 307

For more information about being prepared for adverse weather conditions, visit http://kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/EmergencyNewsandInformation

The Peter McVerry Trust, on behalf of Kildare County Council will be putting the Cold Weather Initiative for the county into operation to provide shelter for people sleeping rough during the severe weather conditions and the Freephone Number for this service is 1800 804 307.

