Met Eireann upgrades Kildare weather to Status Orange for Beast from the East blizzard

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange snow-ice warning for Kildare and a number of other counties ahead of the expected snow blizzard coming from the east which the Met Office has named Storm Emma.

The orange alert is valid from 3pm on Tuesday, February 27 untill 11am on Wednesday, February 28 in Laois, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

Scattered snow showers on Tuesday night will lead to accumulations of 4 to 6cm by Wednesday morning. Widespread frost and icy conditions also.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

A blizzard and Status Red weather warning is on the cards a senior Met Éireann weather forecaster has warned.

Eveyln Cusack gave an update on the impact of the weather that will accompany air coming from Siberia is coming from the North Pole.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 she said the first of the snow is set to fall on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning she said there is going to be a fair amount of snow along eastern coastal counties and pushing west as far as Laois and Offaly.

"The high danger evening countrywide is for Thursday, Thursday evening and Friday as we call what is dynamic snow with a weather system pushing up from the Bay of Biscay. A lot of precipitation is associated with it and as it hits the cold air of Ireland and Britain there is a high risk of some very heavy snow," she said.

She was not in a position to give amounts but expects a blanket of snow. She said the country will experience blizzard-like conditions later in the week.

