207 drivers breathalysed as part of Operation Surround in Newbridge

A total of 207 people were breathalysed and three arrested in Newbridge last Saturday night as part of Operation Surround, a high visibility MIT Checkpoint Operation set up by Gardai from Kildare, Newbridge, Athy and Naas.

This operation consisted of co-ordinated checkpoints to cover the access points to the main urban centres in the Newbridge Sub District.

A total of 20 Checkpoints were carried out. Three people were arrested for drink driving and one car was seized under Section 41 RTA (Tax / Insurance Offences).

Sixteen road traffic offences were detected and fixed penalty notices were issued.