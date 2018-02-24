REVEALED: Winning €500,000 EuroMillions ticket sold in Kildare!

One lucky Kildare EuroMillions player is half a million richer today.

The National Lottery has confirmed a winning EuroMillions Plus ticket has been sold in the county.

One lucky punter bought a winning quick pick €500,000 Euromillions Plus top prize ticket in John O'Sullivan's Spar Store, Ballymany. The winning Newbridge ticket was bought on Friday last February 23 - the day of the dray.

Last Friday’s (February 23) draw also produced an incredible four winners of the EuroMillions Plus top of €500,000. This makes is 11 Irish EuroMillions Plus Winners this year.

The four other winners were bought in Bergin’s Foodfair in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – quick pick ticket purchased on Thursday, February 22; Michael O’Brien’s Spar Shop in Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary – quick pick ticket purchased on Thursday, February 22 and Walsh’s Daybreak Store, Cork Road, Waterford – quick pick ticket sold on Friday, February 23.

The winning numbers were 15, 33, 37, 39 and 48.

In total, there was in excess of 144,000 Irish winners in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw while the rolling €177 million jackpot was shared between two winners in Spain and in the UK.

With so many Irish winners in Friday’s EuroMillions draws, the National Lottery is now encouraging all its players to check their EuroMillions tickets. A spokesperson said: “The luck of the Irish certainly continues for our players in the EuroMillions. We look forward to welcoming all of last night’s big winners into National Lottery headquarters next week, in particular the lucky winner of the EuroMillions EuroMillionaire Raffle who is Ireland’s newest millionaire!”