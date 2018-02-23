Met Éireann issue week-long weather warning including Kildare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for the entire country.

The advisory from the national forecaster will be in effect for a full week from today, Friday, February 23 at 12pm until Friday, March 2 at 12pm.

The cold weather system expected to bring Scandinavian and Siberian temperatures has been labelled 'the beast from the East' with values set to plummet well below zero.

Met Éireann warns of "exceptionally cold weather for next week with significant wind chill and severe frosts."

They also predict "disruptive snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards, particularly in the east and southeast."

The weather is set to get gradally colder over the weekend with daytime temperature languishing around 5 or 6 degrees, with nighttime temperatures of -2.

However, next week is predicted to be exceptionally cold with daytime temperatures staying below freezing with -5 values expected overnight next week.

The Status Yellow from Met Éireann is valid from 12pm today until 12pm on Friday, March 2.