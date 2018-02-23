Long awaited Newbridge Traffic Plan given green light

The long awaited Newbridge Traffic Plan, which is vital for the future planning of the town, has got the green light.

Following discussions and negotiations between Kildare County Council and the National Transport Authority (NTA), the NTA has agreed to prepare the plan.

"This Transport Plan will ultimately provide a template for how best to plan for the management of transport in other towns in the country," said a council spokesperson.

"Officials from the NTA presented initial concepts to the members of the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District this week and will now commence preparation of options for presentation at public consultation sessions. It is envisaged that these

public consultation sessions will take place in May and June."

Officials said the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District members were quite supportive of the initial ideas and warmly welcomed the selection of Newbridge as a pilot town.

"They correctly advised the NTA to ensure that any works carried out should not negatively impact on the thriving retail and commercial sector in the town. Once a final Transport Plan is prepared the individual projects contained within the Plan will be costed, leading to discussions on the sources of funding required," added the spokesperson.

The council said the NTA is positively disposed to providing a substantial portion of the funding, which will have to be supported by council funding.

It said the NTA and the Director of Services for Roads, Transportation and Public Safety in Kildare County Council, Niall Morrissey, look forward to working with councillors and the various communities in Newbridge, to ensure this exciting project is a huge success.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for the town that ultimately will lead to improved transport management in addition to a vibrant uplift of the public realm in Newbridge," concluded the spokesperson.