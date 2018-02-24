KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Exclusive detached Maynooth home oozes style and elegance

Number 87 Leinster Wood, Carton Demesne, Maynooth is an exclusive detached atractive home.

Coonan Property is delighted to introduce this fine house to the market.

The property is located in the distinguished grounds of the globally renowned Carton Demesne. This elegantly designed five-bedroom detached home comes to the market in excellent condition throughout. The house has an abundance of stylish additional features as standard. This generously proportioned family home also has ample off street parking for multiple cars all set amidst a lovely parkland setting. The living accommodation oozes style and charm with interconnecting reception rooms, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, spacious utility room with additional storage rooms in the basement.

The property is to be sold by private treaty and available to view at any reasonable time. Barry Flood of Coonan Property is handling the sale and is quoting an asking price of €820,000.

For further information call 01 — 6286128 or email barryf@coonan.com

SEE ALSO: Kildare charity Jack and Jill offers chance to win real diamond pendant for Mother's Day