KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Windy day ahead

It will be windy today in Kildare, with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

Met Eireann said it will be cloudy and misty in many areas in the morning, with scattered patches of drizzle, but brighter later, with some sunny spells developing.

The national forecaster is predicting top temperatures of 5 to 8 C.

Tonight will be cloudy and mostly dry with just a few spots of drizzle. Lowest temperatures of around -1 to +2 degrees are expected in the east.