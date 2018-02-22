People who abuse disabled parking spaces in Kildare to face fines of €150
New rules to come into play next month
Kildare County Council's head offices at Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Drivers who park illegally in disabled parking spaces across Co. Kildare will face stiffer penalties from next month.
The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport is raising the fixed charge for parking in a disabled parking bay without displaying a valid permit from €80 to €150.
The new rules will come into effect on March 1.
The Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport is raising the fixed charge for parking in a disabled parking bay without displaying a valid permit from €80 to €150 with effect from 01 March 2018— KildareCountyCouncil (@KildareCoCo) February 22, 2018
