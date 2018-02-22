Murphy questions need for Drehid waste facility expansion in Kildare

An Bord Pleanala has been asked why Drehid landfill site should expand when most waste originates in other regions of the country.

In a submission on Bord na Mona’s Drehid expansion Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, asked why it appears that the East-Midlands Region is being required to provide landfill and incineration for most of the Southern Waste Region and, from 2019, for the Western Region.

READ MORE: Submissions invited on Bord na Móna Drehid plans for Kildare waste site

“This begs the question why extend Drehid’s life when much of the waste originates in other waste regions,” she said.l

The 40,000 plus annual HGV movements will grow as the number of landfills nationally reduces to two. The distribution of waste facilities is geographically very lopsided.

“There are three waste regions nationally. Drehid is the largest landfill in the country with most traffic coming from outside Kildare,” she said.

She stressed the Environmental Protection Agency “failed spectacularly” to monitor the unauthorised Kerdiffstown Dump.

She said the transport routes mean hazardous waste would be transported on a road system that, in part, “is so inadequate that accidents are more likely.”