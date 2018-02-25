Fabulous felt work of St Brigid's well unveiled in Kildare town

To mark St Brigid’s Day and the Féile Bride in Kildare town, Frank McMahon of McMahon and Co Accountants and Advisers unveiled a felt work of St Brigid’s Well, which is located in Tully just outside Kildare.

The well was constructed by Frank’s mother’s family — the Murphy’s — with the help of the Fitzpatrick’s.

Both families worked in the renowned Irish National Stud and constructed the well, the rosary stones and the grotto in their spare time.

The felt work was created by Dee McNally as a special commission and it captures the light ambience and atmosphere of the well perfectly.

The remaining members of the Murphy family — Judy, Marie, Frances, Mona, Tom and Ina — recently unveiled the felt work with the help of Frank’s children, Emma and Matthew.