Free health and well being programme gets underway in Newbridge

If you are interested in learning more about positive mental health and well being, a perfect opportunity has arisen in Newbridge.

GROW, the community mental health organisation, is began a free community education programme last, Wednesday, February 21.

The four-week programme, entitled ‘Understanding and Minding Your Mental Health’, is being organised by John Farren, Health & Wellbeing Development Co-ordinator with GROW in Ireland.

“We live in a time when a lot of people are experiencing difficulties, financial, emotional, physical and psychological. GROW hopes that this four week programme will provide information around how to mind your mental health in challenging times and direct people towards the supports that are available,” said Mr Farren.

The free programmeis being held at Newbridge Family Resource Centre, Dara Park, Piercetown, Newbridge and is open to everyone over the age of 18 and continues over the following four Wednesday nights, concluding on Wednesday, March 14.

It's aim is to promote community awareness, open up discussion around mental health and inform people about the supports which are available. The first topic is Understanding and Promoting Positive Mental Health and will be delivered by Mr Farren.

Next week — Wednesday, 28 February — will focus on Mindfulness, a presentation delivered by Izabela Morris of GROW.

The theme on Wednesday, 7 March is Managing Stress & Anxiety by Lorraine Jenkins, MIACP, Psychotherapist.

The final Wednesday, 14 March will centre on Suicide Awareness & Prevention by David Gray, HSE Suicide Prevention Officer.

To book a place or get further details contact John on 086 8033126, email johnfarren@grow.ie.

Visit www.grow.ie.