Naas student's art is bound for international judging

Síofra Bartels Nic an Ghearr, a sixth class student in Naas, has won a prestigious art competition.

The Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh student won the local school's art competition, sponsored by Lions Club International, and then won at Lions district level.

Her painted poster has gone forward to the international level of judging in Chicago, USA.

Síofra entered the Lions International peace poster contest — an event which attracts more than 450,000 entries from across the world.

Lions Club International sponsors the programme to emphasise the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.

The judging panel selects the winner based on originality, artistic merit and the portrayal of the event theme - The Future of Peace.

The competition is a truly international affair, which has been taking place for just over three decades.

Posters advance through several judging levels local, district, multiple district and international.

At the international level judges from the art, peace, youth, education and media communities.

One grand prize winner is chosen as well as 23 merit award winners.

It is open to children aged 11, 12 and 13 years.

It is open to youth groups as well as schools.

Pictured above (l to r) are Aislinn Ní Chaomhánaigh, teacher Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh ; Teresa Dineen, District Governor, Lions Club; Síofra and Ann Moore, Lions Club.