Bus bays and traffic calming in Sallins

Measures must be taken to curtail speeding traffic in Sallins — as well as providing a safe area for children to use school buses. Independent councillor Sorcha O’Neill wants Kildare County Council to put in traffic calming measures on both sides of the main road through the town.

“Residents feel that the level of speeding is unacceptable and this is backed up by the regular presence of speed detection vehicles. My fear is that when the bypass opens it will give motorists more opportunity to speed through,” Cllr O’Neill told the Leader.

Cllr. O’Neill also said that it is madness that “we don’t have the means in place to do this. “Residents say that their property tax is paid and they are not getting a fair share back from this.”

She also wants KCC to designate safe bus bays in where pupils can be picked up and dropped off. “If you visit Sallins early in the morning or in the late afternoon you will see coaches all over the town and children going in all directions. ”

Cllr. O’Neill said there should be a coherent plan for all buses and that any agreed pick up point should also have a pedestrian crossing as well. She added: “Sallins has 6,000 people and is no longer a small village; so it needs more than a small village solution for its children.”