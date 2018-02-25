Charity fun run to be held in memory of Naas woman, Mary Foran

A 5K fun run will take place at Naas Racecourse next month (March 3) in memory of a Naas woman.

Mary Foran (nee Coady) passed away on November 13 last having battled with cancer and is survived by husband Jim; children Jimmy, Sandra, Amanda, Melissa, Paddy and Niamh as well as relatives including 10 grandchildren and friends.

One of Mary’s friends May Hughes is helping to organise the event.

“Mary would have been 60 next month and we think it’s a good way to remember her. She was a great woman and a great fighter. We grew up together, she was my soulmate and my best friend. What helped her fight this disease for so long was her loving family, her faith and her friends ” said May.

Mary and May raised over €5,000 for the St. John’s oncology unit at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Proceeds for the fun run (11am) will also go to the hospital.

"We’re looking for as many as possible to take part. We hope to raise €7,000 and €830 has been raised from a music event in Celbridge,” added May.