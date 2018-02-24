Congestion is tackled at Newbridge Road, Naas

The construction work taking place on the outskirts of Naas will speed up traffic movements in the area.

The upgrade works are taking place at the R445/R409 junction — Naas to Newbridge Road and the Caragh Road.

This is where New Caragh Road meets the main Naas-Newbridge Road, just after Jigginstown Park as motorists leave Naas.

Work started late last month and is expected to conclude in early March.

A two way traffic system is in place to cater for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians for the duration of the project.

According to Kildare County Council, the purpose of the works is to improve traffic flow on the Newbridge Road.

Traffic will move more smoothly at the Newbridge Road-Caragh Road junction — and this will be achieved by extending the right turning lane for vehicles turning on to the New Caragh Road.

KCC point out that currently there is “limited capacity” in the right turning lane.

And as a result “the queueing of vehicles turning right is impeding traffic wishing to continue straight through the junction”.

Similarly the left turning lane on the Caragh Road is being extended for vehicles turning on to the Newbridge Road.

There is also limited capacity in the left turning lane and the queueing of cars and lorries is impeding traffic wishing to turn right.

In addition to the road project, work is also taking place to link the traffic lights at that junction with the lights a few hundred metres away at the junction of ring road/R445.

“This will bring about improved efficiencies with regard to the operation of the traffic signals at both junction,” said KCC spokesperson Maura McIvor.

There are currently long daily hold-up on the Newbridge Road .