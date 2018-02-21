Man to be charged over Newbridge drugs seizure

A man in his 20s is due to appear before Naas District Court on March 1, charged in relation to a drug seizure in Newbridge on February 19.

The man was arrested on Connell Drive at about 10am and Gardai seized quantities of heroin and cocaine.

In a follow up search at a house on Connell Drive, Gardaí discovered further quantities of the same drugs.

The drugs are reported to have a street value of €1,100.