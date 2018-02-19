Planning for Naas digital hub

Planning for a digital hub, as reported in the Leader two months ago, has got underway.

A two storey building is proposed for a site adjacent to Kildare County Council’s offices at Aras Chill Dara, Naas. It is known as the Mid Eastern Region Innovation Think Space (MERITS).

The two storey building will have a co-working incubation and accelerator space for technology entrepreneurs and technology businesses on a site of approximately 1.5 acres to include the provision of a reception area, cafe, community rooms, meeting rooms, manager’s office, conference. there will also be an open plan office, ten business start up office spaces, kitchenettes, service rooms and toilets. The premises will also have 91 car parking spaces including three accessible spaces, six electric charging car parking spaces and three motorbike spaces. The development is being proposed by Enterprise Ireland, which is providing funding worth €1.9m. The idea is to cluster Irish and international new technology companies in collaborative space in Naas.

Naas Mayor Rob Power has described the project as a digital hub which will provide employment and “put Naas on the map internationally as a place to start and grow a digital business.”

The council is to provide matching funding and it’s hoped the project will pay for itself within three years.