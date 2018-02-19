Driver who parked across two Naas disabled parking spaces fined

Naas gardai clamped down on a driver who parked across two disabled parking spaces outside AIB Bank in the town yesterday.

The driver, who had no permit, received a fixed penalty fine. Gardai urged motorists to respect the use of these dedicated parking spaces. 