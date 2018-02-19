Driver who parked across two Naas disabled parking spaces fined
No permit
The culprit
Naas gardai clamped down on a driver who parked across two disabled parking spaces outside AIB Bank in the town yesterday.
The driver, who had no permit, received a fixed penalty fine. Gardai urged motorists to respect the use of these dedicated parking spaces.
Naas Roads Policing: Don’t ‘BANK’ on us not catching you!! Car parked— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 18, 2018
across TWO disabled parking bays yesterday without permit. FCPS issued. Please
respect these bays. #OperationEnable pic.twitter.com/ItVNwS2ghc
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on