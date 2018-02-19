KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Widespread frost tonight

It will be generally dry this morning, according to Met Eireann with some sunshine getting through breaks in the clouds.

In the afternoon, the national weather forecaster said rain will slowly extend eastwards. It will be mild today with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Rain will clear early tonight in the east, turning cold with lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees, giving a widespread frost and possibly ice on road surfaces. Winds will be mainly light west to northwest.