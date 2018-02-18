Gardai seize over €50,000 worth of alleged fake designer brands at Fairyhouse Market

Gardai seized alleged counterfeit goods which would have had a genuine value in excess of €300,000 during a raid this morning at Fairyhouse Market, in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The seizure included large amounts of sports clothing, designer handbags, watches, designer clothing and designer accessories - but which were marked at a discount price worth just over €50,000.

Gardai from the Meath Division, customs officers and brand agents representing 20 different companies took part in the raid at 10.45am this morning, and the alleged fakes were identified on a number of stalls.

Adidas, Nike, Calvin Klein, TEd Baker, North Face, Hollister, Canada Goose, Moncler, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Abercrombie and Fitch, Under Armour, Superdry, Hugo Boss and Rolex were among the brand names suspected to have been copied or counterfeited.

No arrests were made during the operation. A file is currently being prepared at Ashbourne District for the Director of public prosecutions.