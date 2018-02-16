Teenager still in custody after huge cocaine seizure in Maynooth

A 19-year-old is still in custody and being questioned by gardai after a huge cocaine seizure was made in Kildare yesterday afternoon.

Gardai found the drugs, with an estimated value of €500,000, pending analysis, during an operation in Maynooth at approximately 1.30pm on thursday afternoon, February 15.

A vehicle was intercepted in the town and the drugs were seized.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations being conducted by Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin and Kildare regions.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Leixlip Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 - Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The drugs found in Maynooth on Thursday afternoon, February 15