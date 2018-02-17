Golden buzzer glory for Kildare boy (9) and ballroom dancers group on Ireland's Got Talent
Seal semi-final spot
The Xquisite dancers that appeared on tonight's Ireland's Got Talent
A group of ballroom dancers, one from Co. Kildare, are celebrating after receiving the golden buzzer on tonight’s Ireland’s Got Talent (February 17).
Dane Connolly, from Allenwood, and nine fellow dancers impressed judges on tonight’s show, to sail straight through to the semi-finals.
The group, made up of five juvenile couples, range in ages from 8 to 11 years old.
They are all part of Xquisite dance school in Dublin.
