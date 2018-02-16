Gardaí investigating two burglaries in one night in Edenderry

Gardaí in Edenderry continue to investigate two burglaries that occurred on the same night in Edenderry.

Both incidents happened last Saturday night, February 10, and gardaí are asking for the public's assistance. It is unclear if both crimes are linked.

The first burglary occurred at a house on Colmcille Road, Edenderry at approximately 7:40pm on February 10. A small amount of jewellery was taken in the incident.

Some time later on the same night and into the early hours of Sunday morning, February 11, a house on Carrick Hall Lane, Edenderry was also hit by thieves. A number of items were taken from the property.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in these areas or around the town of Edenderry on Saturday, February 10, to contact them at Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.