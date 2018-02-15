Gardai appeal for information on two armed robberies in Celbridge

Gardaí in Celbridge are appealing for information on two armed robberies from Tuesday last, February 13.

The two incidents happened a couple of minutes apart, according to gardaí.

The first took place in Maxol, on the Maynooth road.

A male entered the shop with a hammer and demanded money from a staff member inside.

Staff member refused to hand over the money, and the raider left scene.

A similiar incident happened in Bar One racing.

The raider entered store with hammer, demanded cash, and a substantial amount of was taken.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Celbridge on 01 628 8222.