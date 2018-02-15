Gardai appeal for information on two armed robberies in Celbridge
Possibly linked
Gardaí in Celbridge are appealing for information on two armed robberies from Tuesday last, February 13.
The two incidents happened a couple of minutes apart, according to gardaí.
The first took place in Maxol, on the Maynooth road.
A male entered the shop with a hammer and demanded money from a staff member inside.
Staff member refused to hand over the money, and the raider left scene.
A similiar incident happened in Bar One racing.
The raider entered store with hammer, demanded cash, and a substantial amount of was taken.
Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Celbridge on 01 628 8222.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on