High tech cancer clinic plans lodged for Kildare town with 50 jobs boost

Plans for a high tech cancer clinic have been lodged for Kildare town with the promise of 50 jobs.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said the plans were lodged with Kildare County Council yesterday for the part of the Magee Barracks site.

“Good news that Proton Therapy Centre has lodged a planning application for a specialist cancer treatment centre at Magee Barracks, Kildare Town. This centre will provide up to 50 jobs including 35 clinician specialists.

“Kildare Town as a location was chosen because of it's easy access to Dublin and beyond and a centre like this sets down an excellent marker for future development of the Magee Barracks site,” she said.

It’s understood the centre, if approved, will be similar to Proton Partner’s Rutherford Cancer Centre, North East, at Bedlington, Northumberland, where patients will be treated with protons from next month.

Click here to watch the video about the development of that centre

Dep Fiona O’Loughlin said this cutting-edge proton beam cancer treatment clinic will be the first centre of its kind in Ireland and will serve both the Republic and Northern Ireland.

"The type of treatment it will provide is especially suited to paediatric cancers as it causes less damage to the surrounding tissue," she said.

"The clinic will employ upwards of 100 people and will also indirectly boost employment in the town. A similar clinic in South Wales is said to be worth over €100 million to the local economy. The clinic will be located on the old Magee barracks site which has been lying idle since it was closed by the Department of Defence in 1998. The site was purchased at auction for €8 million in 2016.

“I’m delighted that the planning application for this state of the art clinic has been submitted for consideration. Proton therapy has shown proven results in treating prostate cancer, brain, head and neck cancer, paediatric cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and melanoma of the eye. Last year I met with Professor Karol Sikora, former head of the World Health Organisation's cancer programme who founded Proton Partners International in 2015 and he committed their intent on delivering this clinic in Kildare Town."

Dep O'Loughlin said this is exciting news both for the town and the whole area of cancer treatment in Ireland.

Some of the state-of-the-art technology used by Proton Partners International