Gardaí fine two drivers for applying make-up while driving

Gardaí have tweeted to warn others after two drivers were fined for applying make-up while driving.

The drivers were stopped in Dublin this morning and issued with €80 fines.

Roses are red violets are blue, €80 fine making its way to you. 2 drivers left heartbroken after being fined this morning for applying makeup whilst driving. Early valentine's preparations perhaps? Pls drive responsibly #ValentinesDay ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/cAl9qNTmqJ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 13, 2018

Gardaí continually warn drivers not to apply make-up or partake in any activity that takes their hands off the wheel or their eyes off the road for an extended period of time.

