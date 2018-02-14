Gardaí fine two drivers for applying make-up while driving

€80 fines issued

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí fine two drivers for applying make-up while driving

Gardaí fine two drivers for applying make-up while driving

Gardaí have tweeted to warn others after two drivers were fined for applying make-up while driving.

The drivers were stopped in Dublin this morning and issued with €80 fines. 

Gardaí continually warn drivers not to apply make-up or partake in any activity that takes their hands off the wheel or their eyes off the road for an extended period of time. 

____________________________________________________________________________________________________