Day long Kildare seminar on art and heritage in walled towns

A day long seminar on art and heritage in walled towns will take place in Solas Bhride outside Kildare town on February 22 next at 9.30am.

The Irish Walled Towns Network (IWTN), an inititative of the Heritage Council of Ireland, is partnering with Kildare Heritage Office and Kildare Arts Office to present the event, entitled Exploring Ways to Work Together.

The network supports historic walled towns to make them better places to live, work and visit. There are three walled town members in Kildare: Athy, Castledermot and Kildare town.

“In recent years, IWTN members are increasingly more interested in working with artists in presenting the story of their town’s history,” said spokesperson Hollie Kearns.

“With the introduction of Creative Ireland, lots of art and heritage professionals across the country are also looking for ways to produce ambitious, and high quality art and heritage projects.”

This seminar, delivered through the Kildare Creative Ireland programme, will feature presentations from artists making art and heritage artworks across Ireland.

Workshops in the middle of the seminar will help to upskill attendees in working with artists, funding art and heritage projects, the legislative context of heritage sites, and good heritage interpretation practices.

Speakers will include Charles Duggan, Dublin City Heritage Office; Michele Horrigan, curator of Askeaton Contemporary Arts; Deirdre O’Mahony, Alan Counihan, Michael Fortune and Aileen Lambert.